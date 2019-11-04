"This blasphemy! This parody of Mary! This Antichrist!" Canon Hugo Valdemar, 15-Year Spokesman for the Mexico City Archdiocese, Publicly Burns Pachamama Figures in Reparation Ceremony

Fr. Hugo Valdemar Romero, one of the most famous priests in Mexico, a current Canon of the Cathedral in Mexico City and the Spokesman for the Archdiocese of Mexico (Mexico City) for 15 years, publicly burned three cardboard Pachamama figures in a public ceremony, yesterday.
This video, with commentary in Spanish, shows the event:
Bishop Rene Henry Gracida has explained and translated some of Canon Valdemar's appropriately strong strong words:
Fr. Hugo explains the following: “The most blessed Virgin [Mary] of Guadalupe, as we know, is a young woman who is pregnant. She has Jesus in her womb whom is to give birth to the new continent (the new world). She says that she comes to grant her love to all the inhabitants of this entire continent (not just Mexico). She is pregnant and carries Jesus who will bring us the Gospel and drive away the darkness of idolatry and the devil.” Then, Fr. Hugo, taking the statue of Pachamama say: “A friend exorcist says that this idol (Pachamama) is actually the figure of the antichrist; is a blasphemy and parody of Mary. Pachamama is pregnant but carries the antichrist to give birth to him in the masonic church: to destroy the sacraments which is to return to idolatry and superstition. So, this antichrist who is to give birth to a church with an amazonian face is an abomination, it is a contradiction to church doctrine, which is the dynamic into which these idolaters want to enter into now. So, in sign of repugnance to the offenses that they made to the most blessed virgin Mary in Rome, in her church of Transpontina, we, as a protest and as a sign of reparation, burn this satanic idol of the Pachamama”
Katholisches.info, in an article published today, which also discusses recent statements by Cardinal Gerhard Müller and the "Pachamama dunker" Alexander Tschugguel, gives more background on Valdemar and his recent ceremony of atonement in which the Pachamama figures were burnt (google translation of text by Giuseppe Nardi):
In Mexico City, Pachamama images were burnt last Sunday in front of a central church in the presence of the church's rector, Hugo Valdemar, and an exorcism was prayed for. By offering atonement, God was asked to be forgiven for the sacrileges that were "committed in Rome" in the previous weeks, as stated in the report of a faithful present who was published by InfoVaticana.
A month ago, hardly anyone knew the idol Pachamama outside of some Indio groups and neo-norse circles. Through the organizers of the Catholic Amazon Synod , he became known worldwide. Hugo Valdemar is a canon at the Cathedral of the Archdiocese of Mexico City. He and the faithful gathered for the Atonement thought that the Pachamama figures in the Vatican Gardens could make their first appearance in the presence of Pope Francis on the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi. The idols made to Rome were triggers for a polemic, not least by Protestant free churches, which accuse the Catholics "idolatry" whose end is not yet foreseeable.
Not a few Catholics were irritated and annoyed by the attempt of the synod organizers and the Vatican media to deny or disguise the pagan presence and the idolatrous background of Pachamama activism. In Latin America, you know exactly what you are talking about, because every day the church is fighting against forms of idolatry and superstition.
Canon Valdemar was 15 years under Cardinal Norberto Rivera spokesman for the Archdiocese of Mexico City. He is one of the most famous priests in Mexico. Above all, he is an excellent expert on the pre-Christian, pagan religions of Central America and knows about the great efforts of the missionaries, especially the Franciscans, to eliminate idolatry without any ifs or buts.
Last Sunday, the canon referred to Our Lady of Guadalupe. It is "like a great exorcism, which protects America from idolatry and prepares the way to meet their son Jesus Christ". Many believers called in recent days because of the confusion publicly and privately the sky.
It is "unbearable" what happened on "crazy things" in the month of October in Rome and was also experienced remotely by Catholics in America and Mexico, the report says:
"We have the impression that we are experiencing a kind of collective obsession that drives people crazy and darkens their consciousness."
The atonement with the burning of the pachamama figures was for the actions that took place during the Amazon Synod in Rome, but also for the Pachamama prayer of the Italian Episcopal Conference and the Pachamama songs in the Cathedral of Lima. As for Mexico City, Pope Francis also installed a new archbishop in Lima to initiate a change of course for the local church.
In Mexico City, three depictions of Pachamama were burned. Canon Valdemar expressed the hope that the atonement and action might be a model for others. God does not tolerate frivolous dealings with His things, let alone as regards idolatry that violates the First Commandment.
